CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

240 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

12 to 16 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

12 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

13 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

seas 9 to 14 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

9 to 14 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST

this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST

THURSDAY...

gusts up to 45 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small

Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST

this morning.

Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35

kt and very rough waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

