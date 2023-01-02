CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 138 AM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave periods will be mostly 8 to 10 seconds which will result in steep seas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather