CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

117 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING EXPIRED AT 115 AM PST...

The affected areas were...

East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA

including Santa Cruz Island...

The shower is covered by another special marine warning as it

still poses a significant threat to boaters.

_____

