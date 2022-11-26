CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

254 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

11 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM

PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

