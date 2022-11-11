CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

204 AM PST Fri Nov 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and wind

driven seas of 6 to 9 feet Friday morning and afternoon,

becoming swell dominated Friday evening through Saturday

morning with steep seas of 9 to 11 ft at 11 seconds expected.

Also, winds will transition to west to southwest 15 to 20 kt

Friday evening, then south to southeast 15 to 25 kt Friday

night into Saturday morning.

* WHERE...All areas, except for lighter winds and seas within 5

nm of shore south of Brookings.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds or steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

