CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

305 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet. For the Hazardous

Seas Watch, hazardous seas 15 to 18 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST Sunday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Sunday evening through

Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, hazardous seas 14 to 18 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM PDT this

morning to 9 PM PST Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from

Sunday evening through Monday evening.

_____

