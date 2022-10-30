CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

201 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest swell 10 to 14 ft at 13 seconds tonight into

Sunday, increasing to 14 to 18 ft at 16 seconds Sunday night

through Monday. Despite some lowering of seas Monday night,

steep seas will persist through at least mid week.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels,

and will likely produce hazardous bar conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

