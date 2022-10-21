CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

335 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 7 to 10 ft at 12 seconds. For the second

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15

ft at 10 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at

12 seconds.

* WHERE...Hazardous Seas Warning through 8 AM PDT this morning

except a Small Craft Advisory near shore and north of Port

Orford. Then, a Small Craft Advisory south of Gold Beach for the

remainder of this morning. Also, a Hazardous Seas Warning for

all of the area late this evening into early Sunday morning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 AM PDT this

morning. Also, a Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this

evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until

noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather