CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

201 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and steep

wind driven seas of 6 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

wind driven seas of 7 to 9 ft.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

