SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

258 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 8 to 13 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

combined seas 8 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon

through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

combined seas 8 to 13 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

through late Tuesday night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

combined seas 9 to 14 feet expected when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Monday.

_____

