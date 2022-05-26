CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 251 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have fallen below advisory criteria and will continue to weaken through the morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather