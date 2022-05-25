CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 236 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather