CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 230 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep west to northwest swell dominated seas of 9 to 11 ft at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather