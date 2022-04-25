CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep west to northwest swell dominated seas of 9 to 11

ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather