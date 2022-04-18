CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 237 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have diminished allowing the advisory to expire. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather