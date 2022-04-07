CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG IN THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING...

A shallow marine layer will continue to bring areas of dense fog

this morning. Visibility will be below one nautical mile at

times. Conditions will likely improve by late morning.

Reduce speeds and watch for exposed rocks and other vessels. Use

radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in

harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather