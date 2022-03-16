CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 9 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 11 to 15 feet when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island

CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa

Islands.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather