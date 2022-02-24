CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 221 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt subsiding below 15 kt late tonight. Steep seas 4 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Beyond 5 nm of the coast south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt, subsiding below 20 kt late tonight. Steep seas 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...From Port Orford south through 10 AM PST today, then south of Gold Beach through 1 AM PST Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather