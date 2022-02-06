CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 205 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather