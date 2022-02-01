CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 222 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Steep 8 to 11 ft seas from the northwest and north winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts 20 to as high as 35 kt through Tuesday evening. Tuesday night through Thursday steep northwest seas 7 to 9 feet with northerly winds 10 to 25 kt with gusts 20 to as high as 30 kt. * WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds and most hazardous seas are most likely beyond 5 NM of the coast southwest of Gold Beach. Conditions are likely to briefly subside below advisory levels Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather