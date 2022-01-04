CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

238 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts to 35 kt near

Pt St George this afternoon and seas 12 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather