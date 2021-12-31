CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

242 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft possible.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather