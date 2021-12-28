CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 241 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather