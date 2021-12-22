CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 215 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather