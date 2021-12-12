CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1251 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet. Southerly winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt diminishing rapidly overnight and becoming west-southwest 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet. Southerly winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt diminishing rapidly overnight and becoming west-southwest 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet. Winds southwest 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet. Winds southwest 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet. Southerly winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt diminishing rapidly overnight and becoming west-southwest 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 16 feet. Southerly winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt diminishing rapidly overnight and becoming west-southwest 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather