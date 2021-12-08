CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 242 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 9 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 9 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 6 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 9 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 9 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather