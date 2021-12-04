CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

236 AM PST Sat Dec 4 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 9 ft at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Mainly areas south of Gold Beach.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

