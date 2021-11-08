CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

206 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island

CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa

Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 9 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds

15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 9 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 12 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 3 PM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 12 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 3 PM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 9 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds

15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 9 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM Monday to 9

AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

