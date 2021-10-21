CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

11 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

