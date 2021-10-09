CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 229 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather