CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

224 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 5 to 7 ft

early this morning with a fresh northwest swell at 8 seconds and

west-northwest swell of 2 ft at 16 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds expected this afternoon and

evening.

* WHERE...All areas until 3 AM then south of Port Orford this

morning. North of Gold Beach this afternoon and evening with

highest winds and seas beyond 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 5 to 7 ft

early this morning with a fresh northwest swell at 8 seconds and

west-northwest swell of 2 ft at 16 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds expected this afternoon and

evening.

* WHERE...All areas until 3 AM then south of Port Orford this

morning. North of Gold Beach this afternoon and evening with

highest winds and seas beyond 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep seas 5 to 7 ft early this morning with a fresh

northwest swell at 8 seconds and west-northwest swell of 2 ft at

16 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas until 3 AM, then from Port Orford southward

and between 5 and 30 NM from shore.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep seas 5 to 7 ft early this morning with a fresh

northwest swell at 8 seconds and west-northwest swell of 2 ft at

16 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas until 3 AM, then from Port Orford southward

and between 5 and 30 NM from shore.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 5 to 7 ft

early this morning with a fresh northwest swell at 8 seconds and

west-northwest swell of 2 ft at 16 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds expected this afternoon and

evening.

* WHERE...All areas until 3 AM then south of Port Orford this

morning. North of Gold Beach this afternoon and evening with

highest winds and seas beyond 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 5 to 7 ft

early this morning with a fresh northwest swell at 8 seconds and

west-northwest swell of 2 ft at 16 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

and seas 5 to 7 ft at 8 seconds expected this afternoon and

evening.

* WHERE...All areas until 3 AM then south of Port Orford this

morning. North of Gold Beach this afternoon and evening with

highest winds and seas beyond 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather