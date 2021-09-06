CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 229 AM PDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Most areas beyond 3 NM and near capes through this morning, then all areas afternoon afternoon through tonight. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Most areas beyond 3 NM and near capes through this morning, then all areas afternoon afternoon through tonight. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Most areas beyond 3 NM and near capes through this morning, then all areas afternoon afternoon through tonight. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Most areas beyond 3 NM and near capes through this morning, then all areas afternoon afternoon through tonight. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather