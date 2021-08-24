CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 120 AM PDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep to very steep and hazardous wind driven seas 8 to 10 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Very steep warning level seas are expected beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Gold Beach through this morning. Conditions hazardous to small craft are expected across all other areas. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. 