CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

200 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Near Cape Blanco and 3 to 20 miles from shore between

Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George, except near Brookings.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

