CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

211 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port

Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night

into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather