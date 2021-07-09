CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 243 AM PDT Fri Jul 9 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather