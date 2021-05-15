CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 239 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 14 ft. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 12 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft. * WHERE...Gales beyond 2 nm from shore through tonight with a Small Craft Advisory elsewhere. Then, Hazardous Seas Warning south of Gold Beach beyond 2 nm from shore Sunday through Sunday evening with a Small Craft Advisory elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT Sunday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.