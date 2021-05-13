CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

155 AM PDT Thu May 13 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, north winds 25 to 30

knots, occasional gusts of 40 kt with very steep, wind-driven

seas 10 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 35 kt and steep, wind-

driven seas 6 to 9 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35

kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 10 to 13

ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is generally for areas

between 8 and 60 NM south of Gold Beach. The Small Craft

Advisory is in effect for all other areas. The Gale Watch is in

effect for areas beyond 2 NM of the coast south of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Saturday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather