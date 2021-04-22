CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1111 PM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds 20 to 30 kt, with localized gusts up to 40 knots around Cape Mendocino. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds 20 to 30 kt, with localized gusts up to 40 knots around Pt St George and Cape Mendocino. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather