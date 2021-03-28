CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 234 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 12 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and very steep seas 12 to 14 ft possible. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 12 ft possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected most areas late today. Then...Hazardous Seas Conditions are expected in all areas. Late Monday Gale conditions are possible within 40NM from shore south of Port Orford with Warning Level very steep seas possible elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Monday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. A sharp cold front is forecast to move south across the coastal waters during Sunday evening. Winds will abruptly increase out of the north as the front moves past. Winds will continue to strengthen to gale force into Monday morning, with occasional storm force gusts possible across the outer waters. 