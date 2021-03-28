CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

234 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 10 to 12 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north

winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 7 to 9 ft

expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and very steep seas 12 to 14 ft possible. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 12 ft

possible.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected most areas

late today. Then...Hazardous Seas Conditions are expected in all

areas. Late Monday Gale conditions are possible within 40NM from

shore south of Port Orford with Warning Level very steep seas

possible elsewhere.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Gale Watch, from

Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. For the Hazardous

Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Monday to 9 PM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening

to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Monday to 9 PM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening

to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

A sharp cold front is forecast to move south across the coastal

waters during Sunday evening. Winds will abruptly increase out of

the north as the front moves past. Winds will continue to

strengthen to gale force into Monday morning, with occasional

storm force gusts possible across the outer waters.

_____

