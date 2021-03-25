CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

212 AM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and

seas 6 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

