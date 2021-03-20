CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous west seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 to 12

seconds through early this morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous west seas 10 to 12 ft at 11 seconds

through early this morning, then 9 to 10 feet at 10 to 11

seconds this morning through early this evening.

* WHERE...All areas will be affected by seas hazardous to small

craft through early this morning, then through early evening,

seas hazardous to small craft will affect all areas from

Charleston north to Florence, areas beyond 3 nm of shore south

of Charleston to Cape Blanco and beyond 10 nm of shore south of

Cape Blanco to Point Saint George.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

