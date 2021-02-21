CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 201 AM PST Sun Feb 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...All areas until 4 AM PST this morning...then areas north of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...All areas until 4 AM PST this morning...then areas north of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...All areas through 4 AM PST this morning...then areas north of Gold Beach. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...All areas through 4 AM PST this morning...then areas north of Gold Beach. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather