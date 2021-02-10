CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 234 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather