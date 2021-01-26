CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

221 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet. While

winds decrease during the day, hazardous seas will take longer

to subside.

* WHERE...All coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

