CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

202 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 16 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 15 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, south winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 20 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 17 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas

13 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

