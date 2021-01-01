CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 301 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, winds becoming south and increasing 15 to 25 kt, briefly gusting over 30 kt on Friday afternoon. Seas building from 11 to 16 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, winds northwest 5 to 15 kt. Seas 10 to 12 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 20 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, winds northwest 5 to 15 kt. Seas 10 to 12 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, winds northwest 5 to 15 kt. Seas 10 to 12 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 20 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, winds becoming south and increasing 15 to 25 kt, briefly gusting over 30 kt on Friday afternoon. Seas building from 11 to 16 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, winds northwest 5 to 15 kt. Seas 10 to 12 feet. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from late tonight through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather