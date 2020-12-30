CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 237 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt near Pt St George and seas 10 to 16 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino and seas 11 to 16 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather