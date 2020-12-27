CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1112 PM PST Sat Dec 26 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to 25 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds will peak overnight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for inexperienced mariners. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to 25 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds will peak overnight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for inexperienced mariners. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to 25 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds will peak overnight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for inexperienced mariners. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to 25 kt. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds will peak overnight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for inexperienced mariners. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather