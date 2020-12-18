CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

818 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

