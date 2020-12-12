CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

138 AM PST Sat Dec 12 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight PST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

